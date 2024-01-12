Fans Think 21 Savage Calls Out Gunna for Being a Witness on New Song ‘Letter to My Brudda’

Is 21 Savage taking shots at Gunna on 21's new American Dream album? Fans think so.

21 Savage Disses Gunna?

21 Savage's long-awaited new album American Dream came out on Friday (Jan. 12). On the album, there is a song called "Letter to my Brudda" that appears to be dedicated to Young Thug. On the track, which can be heard below, 21 drops lines about someone ratting.

"Once you cross that line, it ain’t no tryin’ to fix it," 21 raps on the ​Liltyh, KXVI and G06 Beatz-produced track. "You want me to forgive you, let’s be realistic/I can’t kick it with your kind like I tore my meniscus/How you go from codefendant to a f**kin’ witness?/They’ll stand on couches with you, but won’t stand on business/Woah, I watched everybody turn on my brother like he ain’t have ’em out here flyin’ jets and f**kin’ b*****s/ This s**t ridiculous.”

It's not the only time 21 addresses snitches on the album. On the track "Redrum" he also speaks about rats. He does so on the song "Red Sky," too, rapping, "How you jump right on that song and then snitch?/N***a, you sassy and wrong as a b***h."

Fans Believe 21 Savage Is Dissing Gunna

Fans have been weighing in on the alleged Gunna disses on social media.

"'How you go from co-defendant to a f***ing witness' I don’t think we’ll ever get 21 Savage and Gunna ever again," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted. "Enjoy DS4EVER, might be the last album we hear that combo."

"21 savage dissed gunna more than a few times on his album," another post reads.

"NAHHHHH THE GUNNA DISS ON RED SKY HAD ME IN SHAMBLES," another person wrote along with a duo of crying laughing emojis. "21 savage done dropped the album of the year."

Gunna has turned into a pariah among many in the hip-hop community after he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in December of 2022 and admitted YSL is a violent street gang during his plea hearing. Gunna and his attorney have contended that his plea has no affect on Thug's case. However, that hasn't stopped other rappers from calling him out. Oppositely, Young Thug's own father has defended Gunna on multiple occasions.

See more reactions from people who think 21 Savage is dissing Gunna and listen to 21 Savage's "Letter to My Brudda" below.

