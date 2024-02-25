21 Savage Performs ‘Redrum,’ ‘Should’ve Wore a Bonnet’ and ‘Prove It’ on Saturday Night Live

21 Savage performed "Redrum" and "Should've Wore a Bonnet" on Saturday Night Live.

21 Savage Performs "Redrum, "Should've Wore a Bonnet" and "Prove It" on NBC's Saturday Night Live

On Saturday (Feb. 24), 21 Savage graced the stage of Saturday Night Live and delivered subdued performances of "Redrum" and a two-for-one rendition of "Should've Wore a Bonnet back with Prove It." For his first set, which can be viewed below, the Atlanta-bred rapper stood at the center of the stage and performed his live version of "Redrum" along with two ballet dancers, a violinist and two opera singers backing him up.

For his second set, 21 performed his smooth rap ballads "Should've Wore a Bonnet" with R&B singer Brent Faiyaz and "Prove It" with fellow R&B songstress Summer Walker. Dressed in an all-black leather outfit and dark sunglasses, the Saint Laurent Don delivered his street-edged come-ons in both performances, which can be viewed below.

Those songs appeared on 21 Savage's latest project American Dream, which dropped back in January.

21 Savage Brings His "21" Ad-Lib to Life in Saturday Night Live Promo

21 Savage confirmed his involvement with the long-running sketch comedy show earlier this week. On Thursday (Feb. 22), Savage starred in the SNL promotional trailer alongside Kenan Thompson and Saturday Night Live's host Shane Gillis. In the trailer, 21 Savage merely uttered his famous "21" catchphrase, much to the delight of Gillis and Thompson.

"Wow you really do that in real life, too," Gillis said.

"21," the Atlanta rapper replied.

"I know you did that in the songs," Thompson chimed in, "but you really just be like-"

"21," Savage retorted.

The Savage Gang leader's performance technically marks his second appearance on the show, in a sense. Back in 2022, Drake and 21 performed "No BS" on a parodied SNL stage as part of the rollout for their joint album Her Loss. The pair were introduced by Michael B. Jordan, who called Her Loss, "one of the most relatable albums of all time."

Additionally, 21 Savage had five nominations at the 2024 awards including Best Rap Album for Her Loss, Best Rap Song for "Rich Flex" with Drake, Best Rap Performance for "Rich Flex" with Drake, Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Burna Boy's "Sittin on Top of the World" and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Spin Bout U" with Drake. However, he did not win a single award.

Read More: 21 Savage Admits American Dream Trailer Is Parody

Check out 21 Savage's musical performances on SNL below.

Watch 21 Savage Perform "Redrum" on Saturday Night Live

Watch 21 Savage Perform on Saturday Night Live