21 Savage Brings His ’21’ Ad-Lib to Life in Saturday Night Live Promo – Watch

21 Savage is bringing his "21" ad-lib to life in the latest promo for his upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live.

On Thursday (Feb. 22), 21 Savage stood alongside Kenan Thompson and Saturday Night Live's new host Shane Gillis to promote the rapper's upcoming musical appearance on the late-night comedy show. In the trailer, which can be seen below, 21 Savage merely uttered his famous "21" catchphrase, much to the delight of Gillis and Thompson.

"Wow you really do that in real life, too," Gillis said.

"21," the Atlanta rapper replied.

"I know you did that in the songs," Thompson chimed in, "but you really just be like-"

"21," Savage retorted.

Savage will perform on SNL on Saturday (Feb. 24). Savage last performed on the show with his Her Loss collaborator Drake back in 2022.

21 Savage Performs at 2024 Grammys

The televised performance comes a few weeks after 21 Savage graced the 2024 Grammy Awards stage on Feb. 4. He performed his contribution to Burna Boy's Grammy-nominated track "Sittin on Top of the World" along with Brandy. 21 Savage had five nominations at the 2024 awards including Best Rap Album for Her Loss, Best Rap Song for "Rich Flex" with Drake, Best Rap Performance for "Rich Flex" with Drake, Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Burna Boy's "Sittin on Top of the World" and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Spin Bout U" with Drake. However, he did not win a single award.

