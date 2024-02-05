21 Savage Joins Burna Boy and Brandy to Perform ‘Sittin on Top of the World’ at 2024 Grammy Awards – Watch

21 Savage graced the 2024 Grammy Awards stage, performing his contribution to Burna Boy's Grammy nominated track "Sittin on Top of the World" along with Brandy.

21 Savage, Burna Boy and Brandy Perform at 2024 Grammy Awards

The stars were out at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 4), which was filmed live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The annual event featured several performances including 21 Savage joining Burna Boy to give the crowd their Grammy nominated collab "Sittin on Top of the World" along with R&B singer Brandy, which can be seen below.

21 Savage Goes Winless Despite Five Nominations

The competition was stiff this year in the Grammys' hip-hop categories. 21 Savage led the way for rappers with five nominations including Best Rap Album for his joint album with Drake, Her Loss, Best Rap Song for "Rich Flex" with Drake, Best Rap Performance for "Rich Flex" with Drake, Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Burna Boy's "Sittin on Top of the World" and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Spin Bout U" with Drake. However, he did not win a single award. Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Doja Cat also went winless despite having multiple nominations.

See video of 21 Savage performing "Sittin on Top of the World" with Burna Boy and Brandy at the 2024 Grammys below.

Watch 21 Savage Perform "Sittin on Top of the World" With Burna Boy