Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo – Watch

Future recently got a portrait tattoo of reggae legend Bob Marley.

On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Hendrix shared video of himself adding to the several tattoos he already has on his leg with new ink of the "Is This Love?" crooner. In the clip, Future is talking to someone on FaceTime during the session, where he is getting a tattoo of a famous photo of Marley lighting a spliff. The Atlanta rapper got the tatt on his inner thigh, above an existing tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can see a clip of the session in the video below.

Future got the new ink from famed celebrity tattoo artist Steve Wiebe who has done work for Nipsey Hussle, Travis Barker, NBA players Jason Tatum, John Wall, Deandre Ayton, Jordan Clarkson, Danny Green and many more.

Future is fresh off of his Future and Friends: One Big Party Tour, which wrapped on Jan. 27 in Boston, and fresh off two big wins in the 2023 XXL Awards. Future's hit song "Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems was voted Song of the Year, beating out DJ Khaled’s "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Fridayy; Drake and 21 Savage’s "Jimmy Cooks," Gunna and Future’s “Pushin P” featuring Young Thug, Hitkidd and GloRilla’s "F.N.F. (Let’s Go)," Kendrick Lamar’s "The Heart Part 5" and Nicki Minaj’s "Super Freaky Girl."

He also won Artist of the Year, winning over stiff competition in 21 Savage, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Pusha T and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

See Video of Future Getting a New Tattoo of Bob Marley in the Video Below