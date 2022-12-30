Trae Tha Truth Charged With Assault for Fight With Z-Ro

Trae Tha Truth has turned himself in to police to face assault charges in connection to his August altercation with Z-Ro.

On Friday (Dec. 30), Trae Tha Truth's PR team released the following statement to XXL confirming the Houston rapper's arrest.

"In the evening hours on Thursday, December 29, philanthropist and rapper Trae The Truth willfully cooperated turning himself into Houston authorities after rapper Z-Ro pressed charges for assault in regards to an altercation earlier this year in August," the statement reads. "Trae, who is known across the country for his passion for people and his countless hands on help including aid for the Jackson water crisis, Florida rescue efforts, youth give backs and more, is in good spirits following the charge. The hometown hero is currently out on bail awaiting next steps in defense against the charges and claims pursued by Z-Ro."

As previously reported, back in August, video surfaced of Z-Ro being pummeled by multiple men including Trae at one of 50 Cent's Tycoon Weekend events in Houston.

Z-Ro later claimed he was sucker punched by Trae after Trae asked him to talk.

"I was at 50 charity dinner on Saturday [Aug. 27] and some supporters asked for a pic... then I saw Trae approaching," Z-Ro told XXL in a statement. "He asked if he could Holla at me... I turned around to see who he was talking to and he asked if I could follow him to the side of a sprinter bus. I'm thinking we [about] to talk like 2 grown men, but I was sucker punched. When that happened... several other dudes (who I don't have affiliation with) jumped in."

"The video circulating is a portion of what took place," Z-Ro continued. "The beginning, where I was asked to come over, is not shown! At the end of the day, I came to the event One Deep and to meet my artist Lolita Monreaux so we could support 50. I didn't anticipate any altercation to take place especially since I've been asking that man for a 1 on 1 for charity for at least [two] years."

Trae Tha Truth later addressed the fight and denied ambushing Z-Ro, calling the incident "family business."

XXL has reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.