Trae Tha Truth Opens Ice Cream Shop to Support Special Needs Adults

Trae Tha Truth is serving up scoops this summer to special needs adults.

According to a Click2Houston.com article, published on Thursday (June 23), the Lone Star rhymer is opening an ice cream shop that will support adults with special needs. Trae has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream to bring an ice cream franchise to Katy, Texas on July 22, which has been designated “Trae Day” by the city of Houston.

Earlier today, Trae hopped on his Instagram page to make the big announcement of his new ice cream shop. "God Is Key!!!" he wrote in the caption featuring a photo of the Howdy Homemade Ice Cream shop. "Im Proud To Announce Me & My Bro ( Rod ) @vortex_surgical Just Franchised To Open Our Own Ice Cream Shop!! Howdy Homemade ice cream Katy will be opening TraeDay July 22nd."

"This Is Special Because We will Employ Special Needs Young Adults and Give Them A Opportunity To Work And Experience & Have a chance To Be Supported!!" he continued. "We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone. Follow @howdyhomemadekaty[.] The Mission Is To Inspire And Bless Others With Our Blessings!!!"

This cause really hits home for Trae Tha Truth. His teenage son, D'Nico, has special needs. Last January, the Houston rapper partnered with Cubby Love Bears, a company that makes teddy bears and creates stuffed animals that helps non-verbal children communicate better with their care givers.

Trae has been a tireless activist and rescuer in his hometown. In May, the rap veteran was honored with the Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for his community work in Houston.

"I don't look to take the title of an activist. I just look to be Trae. That's just me," he told Billboard last month. "I'm the type of person that don't stop. I can go for years at a time nonstop." He then added, It's not in me to stop. I just do what I do."

Now that's the Truth.