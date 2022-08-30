Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him

Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend.

In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:

"I was at 50 charity dinner on Saturday [Aug. 27] and some supporters asked for a pic... then I saw Trae approaching. He asked if he could Holla at me... I turned around to see who he was talking to and he asked if I could follow him to the side of a sprinter bus. I'm thinking we [about] to talk like 2 grown men, but I was sucker punched. When that happened... several other dudes (who I don't have affiliation with) jumped in."

Z-Ro also addressed the video that has since gone viral on social media. The Houston rhymer said in his statement that the clip only shows half of what happened during the fight.

"The video circulating is a portion of what took place," Z-Ro wrote in his statement. "The beginning, where I was asked to come over, is not shown! At the end of the day, I came to the event One Deep and to meet my artist Lolita Monreaux so we could support 50. I didn't anticipate any altercation to take place especially since I've been asking that man for a 1 on 1 for charity for at least [two] years."

Z-Ro's statement comes after a video surfaced featuring the rhymer on the ground while a man is punching him on top of his head. After several people pull his attacker off of him, Z-Ro gets up and lifts his fists to fight his assailant. That's when Trae Tha Truth and several other men jump in and issue verbal threats at Z-Ro. Thankfully, sheriffs were on the scene to separate Z-Ro and the group of men.

According to reports, the fight happened during 50 Cent's Tycoon Weekend event in Houston. XXL has reached out to Trae Tha Truth for comment.

It’s unclear when Z-Ro and Trae’s discord began. According to rumors, the two Houston legends were feuding over an unresolved family matter. In a May 2020 interview, Z-Ro said that he misses his friendship with Trae but insists there’s no beef between him and his blood relative.

Watch Video of Z-Ro Getting Jumped by Trae Tha Truth’s Crew Below