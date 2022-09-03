New Video of Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro Fight Shows Trae and His Crew Jumping Z-Ro – Watch

Nearly a week after a video surfaced of Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man during an altercation with Trae Tha Truth and his team, a new clip taken from a different angle shows Trae and his crew jumping Z-Ro.

On Friday (Sept. 2), TMZ posted a new video that shows Trae Tha Truth, who’s wearing an orange shirt, throwing several punches at Z-Ro while the rest of his crew delivers kicks and punches as well. According to the media website, another member of Trae’s group may have snatched Z-Ro’s gold chain during the altercation.

This new video contradicts Trae's denial that Z-Ro was outnumbered during the fight.

"The situation that they are trying to paint, the narrative they are trying to paint that shit is false," he said in his Instagram video. "Not a seven-on-one situation. It wasn't no blindside ambush. That's not what this is. This is family business, internal stuff that's been going on for 10-15 years that's probably been building up and just spilled over into shit."

As previously reported, the fight occurred outside of a venue on Aug. 27 during 50 Cent's Tycoon Weekend event in Houston. Z-Ro claimed in a statement to XXL that he was allegedly sucker punched by Trae and then attacked by several men without provocation.

"I was at 50 charity dinner on Saturday [Aug. 27] and some supporters asked for a pic... then I saw Trae approaching," he wrote in his statement. "He asked if he could holla at me... I turned around to see who he was talking to and he asked if I could follow him to the side of a sprinter bus. I'm thinking we [about] to talk like 2 grown men, but I was sucker punched. When that happened... several other dudes (who I don't have affiliation with) jumped in."

In response, Trae revealed that after the fight, he and Z-Ro had a conversation for two hours. "Probably a conversation that was needed to be had," he said. The Houston legend also explained that he and Z-Ro have been fighting their whole lives, but it's different now since cameras and social media like to blow everything out of proportion.

"[There's] no hate for that man [Z-Ro]," Trae said in his IG video above. "You gotta understand, I'm never going to let anyone hurt or harm him. As far as the blogs, as far as everybody who had something to say that I have seen, you gotta keep that same energy."

Hopefully, Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro have resolved their "family business."

Watch the New Fight Video That Shows Trae Tha Truth and His Crew Jumping Z-Ro Below