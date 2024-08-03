Travis Scott’s Manager Responds to Killer Mike’s ‘Still Talk’n That S**t’ Lyric After Fans Speculate Mike Was Dissing Travis

Travis Scott's manager recently reacted to a Killer Mike's "Still Talk'n That S**t" lyric, which fans believe was a dissed aimed at Travis.

Travis Scott's Manager Reacts to Killer Mike's 'Still Talk'n That S**t' Lyric

A beef may be brewing between Killer Mike and Travis Scott's camps. On Friday (Aug. 2), Killer Mike released his new album, Songs for Sinners and Saints. One song on the project that has people talking on social media is "Still Talk'n That S**t." Many fans believe Mike dissed Travis with his abrasive lyrics on the track.

On the song, which can be viewed below, Mike rapped, "You gon' respect me like a motherf**kin' Grammy winner/Like I cooked your favorite rapper like a granny dinner (Yeah)."

Mike also added: "I finally get it, all my haters, they was just jealous/They wrote they papers, gave they speeches, no one gave a f**k/I walk in a room and smile and applause erupts."

While Killer Mike's verses could be directed at any rapper or person, fans suspect that the Atlanta rhymer was dissing Travis after his fans were upset over Mike winning all three trophies in the rap categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards back in February for his album, Michael. Travis' album Utopia was also nominated in the same rap categories, but he went home empty handed.

Travis Scott's manager David Stromberg seemingly agreed with the fans' speculation about Killer Mike's lyrics and commented on Instagram.

"@killermike Macklemore and Cardi B tour selling out Chuck E Cheese karaoke nights near u," he wrote.

Killer Mike's manager, Chioke "Stretch" McCoy, caught wind of Stromberg's comment and responded on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Taking all fades with all managers for all our clients," he wrote in a post, which can be viewed below.

Killer Mike shared the post on his own X account and added "We Active!," meaning they are ready to engage in any situation with anyone.

Killer Mikes Takes Home Three Grammys, Kai Cenat Says, 'Who Is This?'

Back in February, Killer Mike won three Grammy awards in the rap categories, including Best Rap Album for Michael, much to the chagrin of Travis Scott fans. Travis was competing in the same rap categories with Utopia but didn't win anything. Fans took to social media to express their outrage over Mike sweeping the rap categories.

Even popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat joined the chorus, telling his audience he doesn't know who Killer Mike is.

"Who decided this muthf**ka?” Cenat yelled. "I don’t know who this is."

"Who the f**k decided this muthaf***a?! Her Loss? Utopia? Metro Boomin? My ni**a!”

Cenat would later apologize for his remarks, acknowledging that he wasn't familiar with Killer Mike, but he was impressed by what ATL rhymer had accomplished. He admitted that he was wrong about him.

See Travis Scott's Manager's Post and Killer Mike's Manager's Response Below

XXL/Instagram

Killer Mike responds to Travis Scott's manager's post.

Listen to Killer Mike's Song "Still Talk'n That S**t"