Killer Mike Files Lawsuit Over His Arrest at 2024 Grammy Awards – Report

Killer Mike has reportedly filed a lawsuit over his arrest at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Killer Mike Sues Security Companies for Grammy Arrest

On Monday (Feb. 3), TMZ reported that the Atlanta rapper is suing S&S Labor Force Inc. and JRM Private Security, the two companies hired to provide security at last year's Grammys. In the suit, Mike claims members of security stopped him from entering the red carpet area even though he had credentials, which led to an altercation. Security then made a citizen's arrest, during which Mike claims he was physically assaulted and battered. Mike was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly pushing a female security guard during the incident. He was released on bond the same night. The charges were later dropped.

Killer Mike is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit, which accuses the private security firms of overstepping their bounds and humiliating the rapper during his shining moment.

XXL has reached out to Killer Mike's team for comment.

S&S Labor Force Inc. has responded to XXL's request for comment with the following statement.

"S&S Labor Force Inc. takes pride in our commitment to ethical practices and the safety of our employees, clients and guests. We have thorough protocols in place to ensure all actions taken by our security personnel adhere to the law and our company standards. The claim in question appears to be based on misinformation and lacks credible evidence. S&S Labor Force Inc. Dba JRM can unequivocally state that we had zero involvement in the incident...S&S Labor Force Inc. remains dedicated to serving our community with integrity and professionalism."

Mike's lawsuit comes on the heels of the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 2). While Killer Mike completed a sweep of the Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories last year, Kendrick was the man of the hour in 2025. Up for seven awards, Kendrick walked away with five wins, including Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for the hit song "Not Like Us."

Read More: Here Are Rappers With the Most Grammy Awards