Killer Mike, Soulja Boy, JPEGMafia and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

A new month means new music. This week, an Atlanta rapper's first offering since winning big at the 2024 Grammy Awards, the latest release from a Southern rhymer who always seems to go viral, a New York-born rapper-producer delivers his fifth project and more.

Killer Mike Drops Song for Sinners & Saints Album

Killer Mike strikes while the iron is hot with the new album Songs for Sinners & Saints with The Might Midnight Revival. Coming off a sweep in the rap category at the 2024 Grammy Awards back in February, the Atlanta rapper releases his new album, which is a guest appearance heavy affair. Coming in at 10 tracks, the offering features assists from Key Glock, Project Pat, Offset, Blxst, Anthony Hamilton and others. "After the celebratory atmosphere that followed MICHAEL I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph in spite of doubt, outright hate, and fear," Killer Mike recently wrote on Instagram. "I am here to speak to and with my fellow sinners and saints."

Soulja Boy Delivers Swag Season Album

Soulja Boy is back like he never left with his newest offering Swag Season. Big Draco is giving his fans plenty of tunes to hold them down for the rest of the summer. Swag Season clocks in at 24 songs. It is Soulja's second full-length release of the year following Swag 6, which dropped in February.

JPEGMAFIA Releases His Ambitious Project I Lay Down My Life for You

JPEGMAFIA returns to the rap game with his fifth album, I Lay Down My Life for You. This project marks his return after releasing his fourth album, LP!, in 2021, and his joint project with Danny Brown, Scaring the Hoes, which was released on streaming platforms in March of 2023.

The New York-born, Baltimore-bred rapper-producer, who's a good friend of Ye, celebrated the release on his Instagram page and thanked his fans for their support. JPEG wrote, "MY 5th ALBUM 'I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU' IS OUT NOW. THANK YOU TO EVERYBODY THAT WAS INVOLVED. IM PROUD OF THIS ALBUM."

The 14-song collection features guest appearances from Vince Staples, Denzel Curry and Buzzy Lee. Before dropping the project, JPEGMAFIA released a video for the album track "Sin Miedo," which can be viewed below.

Check out all the new albums from Yung Gravy, Emilio Rojas, Wiz Khalifa and more below.