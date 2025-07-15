Top 5 was reportedly stabbed yesterday, hours after attending Drake's Wireless Festival performance in London.

Top5 Attacked and Stabbed in the U.K.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Monday (July 14). Video of the shocking moments, which can be seen below, shows several men attacking a Mercedes-Benz, which was occupied by Top 5. Some of the men finally gain access to the car and try to drag the driver out, which is presumably when the stabbing occurred. The car eventually drives away.

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the following statement about the stabbing: "The victim, a man in his 20s was approached by a group who damaged his car before stabbing him in the leg. He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-changing. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage."

Get our free mobile app

Why Was Top5 Stabbed?

Many people online are pointing to an interview Top5 did just a day before the incident, which may have triggered anomosity among locals.

"There's no killers in the U.K.," Top said during the chat. "They're not going to come kill us. We're safe. We can even show the address here."

There could also be ongoing tensions.

Top5 Reacts to Stabbing Incident

Top5 has since broken his silence about the incident on Instagram. In the post, he shared a photo of President Trump raising his fist triumphantly after being grazed by a bullet from a would-be assassin during a rally in Pennsylvania last year.

Who Is Top5?

Top5, born Hassan Ali, is a rapper from Toronto who gained popularity after Drake posted his music on Instagram in 2015. In 2021, Top was charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto. He spent three years fighting the case, with Drake reportedly assisting with his legal fees. Last September, the case was stayed ahead of trial and Top was freed. Back in April, Top5 shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Drake, captioned, "The President and The Boy."

See the wild video of Top5 being attacked below.

Watch Top5 Being Attacked by an Angry Mob