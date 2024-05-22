Joe Budden Says Freestyle Over Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ Beat Is A.I.

UPDATE (May 22):

Joe Budden is calling cap on a viral freestyle that purports to find him dissing his former podcast cohosts Rory and Mal.

On Tuesday night (May 21), Joe commented on a social media post of the video denying its authenticity. "AI SMH," Joe commented.

See Joe's response to the freestyle below.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 22):

Joe Budden jokingly freestyles over Drake's "Family Matters" beat and takes shots at his former podcast cohosts Rory and Mal.

Joe Budden Takes Shots During Freestyle

On Tuesday (May 21), Joe Budden conducted an X Spaces session where he ended up dropping a brief freestyle. In the clip, which can be heard below, the rapper-turned-podcaster, uses the same cadence as Drake on the third verse of the K-Dot clapback.

"These bum-a*s dogs, no bite and no bark/Get the f**k out I only need Parks," Joe rhymes. "I couldn't trust y'all if I went to Paris/Get the f**k out, you n***as is average/I be with Parks, you go get your Paris," he adds, referencing Rory and Mal's new podcast cohost.

He continues, "It's clear to me you can't see the books/It's clear to me that y'all think I'm a crook/It's clear I gave you your last little look."

Joe's Beef With Rory and Mal

Joe Budden launched his first podcast I'll Name This Podcast Later cohosted by Rory Farrell and Marisa Mendez in February of 2015. Mendez was replaced by Jamil "Mal" Clay in 2016. In August of 2018, Joe signed a podcast deal with Spotify. The contract ended in September of 2020.

However, in May of 2021, Rory and Mal left the show following a falling out with Joe over payment issues. The duo claimed Joe was giving them less than they were due and alleged Joe refused to let him see the financial records of the podcast. They have since started their own successful show called the New Rory & Mal podcast.

Joe has a new cast of characters on his show that includes Parks Vallely, Lamar "Ice" Burney, Antwan "Ish" Marby, Melyssa Ford and Trevor "Queenzflip" Robinson.

Hear Joe Budden's funny freestyle over Drake's "Family Matters" beat below.

Listen to the "Family Matters" Freestyle