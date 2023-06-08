Meek Mill Weighs in on Former NFL Player Travis Rudolph’s Not Guilty Verdict, Encourages Him to Create a Documentary Series

Meek Mill is weighing in on the not guilty verdict in the murder trial for former NFL player Travis Rudolph.

News of former Florida State University and New York Giants wide-receiver Travis Rudolph being acquitted on murder charges on Wednesday (June 7) has been dominating headlines. Meek Mill recently opined on the topic on social media in the wake of the verdict, appearing to characterize the situation as a cautionary tale.

"Blessings," Meek prefaced his post on Twitter. "A messy a*s h*e can destroy your life in 60 seconds! Now go get that 20+ for that doc series!"

Who Is Travis Rudolph and Why Was He on Trial?

Travis Rudolph is a former standout wide-receiver at Florida State University who had shorts stints in the NFL with the New York Giants (2017) and Miami Dolphins (2018). In April of 2021, Rudolph was charged with first-degree murder in Lake Park, Fla. in connection to the killing of Sebastien Jean-Jacques. The shooting incident occured after Rudolph and his then-girlfriend Dominique Jones got into an argument and the former wideout was later confronted at his home by four men. Rudolph fired nearly 40 shots in the direction of the men's vehicle, shooting and killing Jean-Jacques and injuring another person.

After hearing two weeks of testimony, the jury found Rudolph not guilty on all charges in under four hours of deliberation.

Watch Coverage of Ex-NFL Player Travis Rudolph Being Acquitted for Murder Below