The 20 Biggest Eminem Songs of All Time

It's undeniable that Eminem is one of the greatest rappers alive, and he's got the catalog to prove it. His biggest songs of all time are included in that. The Detroit-bred rapper has dominated the rap game for over two decades now, debuting all the way back in 1996 with his first album, Infinite. He signed with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Records a few years later in 1998. Then in 2000, Eminem officially exploded onto the scene with The Marshall Mathers LP, one of the most decorated and respected albums in rap history.

Breaking barriers as a White rapper, Em's speed and ferocity on the microphone, combined with his tendency for shocking lyrics, made him an unstoppable force when pitted against other rappers. Lyrical talent aside, he also emerged as an unbelievable songwriter by crafting dozens of chart-topping hits.

Eminem's chart-topping output hasn't ceased to amaze over the years, and he might just make history again this year. As Slim Shady prepares to usher in a new era with the imminent release of his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce), XXL has taken a deep dive through some of Slim Shady's biggest tracks from over the years.

Admittedly, there are dozens of worthy tracks, but the songs below crossed international waters and racked up plaques around the world. The ways in which the songs are deemed to be the "biggest" are determined by the Billboard Hot 100 chart placement, YouTube views, Spotify numbers, certifications from the RIAA, as well as charts in Australia, Belgium, Germany, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland and U.K. certifications, awards nominations and wins.

Here are the biggest blockbuster Eminem tracks of all time. Check out the full list below.