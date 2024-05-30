The 20 Biggest Eminem Songs of All Time

It's undeniable that Eminem is one of the greatest rappers alive, and he's got the catalog to prove it. His biggest songs of all time are included in that. The Detroit-bred rapper has dominated the rap game for over two decades now, debuting all the way back in 1996 with his first album, InfiniteHe signed with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Records a few years later in 1998. Then in 2000, Eminem officially exploded onto the scene with The Marshall Mathers LP, one of the most decorated and respected albums in rap history.

Breaking barriers as a White rapper, Em's speed and ferocity on the microphone, combined with his tendency for shocking lyrics, made him an unstoppable force when pitted against other rappers. Lyrical talent aside, he also emerged as an unbelievable songwriter by crafting dozens of chart-topping hits.

Eminem's chart-topping output hasn't ceased to amaze over the years, and he might just make history again this year. As Slim Shady prepares to usher in a new era with the imminent release of his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce), XXL has taken a deep dive through some of Slim Shady's biggest tracks from over the years.

Admittedly, there are dozens of worthy tracks, but the songs below crossed international waters and racked up plaques around the world. The ways in which the songs are deemed to be the "biggest" are determined by the Billboard Hot 100 chart placement, YouTube views, Spotify numbers, certifications from the RIAA, as well as charts in Australia, Belgium, Germany, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland and U.K. certifications, awards nominations and wins.

Here are the biggest blockbuster Eminem tracks of all time. Check out the full list below.

  • "Superman"

    Eminem featuring Dina Rae

    RIAA (U.S): Two-Times Platinum
    YouTube: 1.8 million views
    Spotify: 905 million streams

  • "My Name Is"

    Eminem

    RIAA: Three-Times Platinum
    YouTube: 261 million views
    Spotify: 593 million streams

  • "Till I Collapse"

    RIAA: Eight-Times Platinum
    BPI (U.K.): Two-Times Platinum
    BVMI (Germany): Three-Times Gold
    Spotify: 2 billion streams

  • "The Way I Am"

    Eminem

    RIAA: Two-Times Platinum
    BPI: Platinum
    GLF (Sweden): Gold
    YouTube: 7.9 million views
    Billboard: No. 58 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 404 million streams

  • "Cleanin' Out My Closet"

    RIAA: Three-Times Platinum
    ARIA (Australia): Platinum
    BEA (Belgium): Gold
    BPI: Gold
    RMNZ (New Zealand): Gold
    GLF: Gold
    YouTube: 409 million views
    Billboard: No. 4 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 403 million streams

  • "Like Toy Soldiers"

    Eminem

    RIAA: Three-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Gold
    BPI: Platinum
    BVMI: Gold
    YouTube: 461 million views
    Billboard: No. 34 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 321 million streams

  • "Mockingbird"

    RIAA: Five-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Gold
    BPI: Two-Times Platinum
    BVMI: Five-Times Gold
    YouTube: 1 billion views
    Spotify: 1.6 billion streams

    "Mockingbird" was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

  • "Just Lose It"

    Eminem

    RIAA: Two-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Platinum
    BPI: Platinum
    BVMI: Gold
    RMNZ: Platinum
    YouTube: 300 million views
    Billboard: No. 6 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 262 million streams

    "Just Lose It" was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

  • "Shake That"

    Eminem featuring Nate Dogg

    RIAA: Four-Times Platinum
    BPI: Platinum
    BVMI: Gold
    GLF: Gold
    YouTube: 261 million views
    Billboard: No. 6 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 512 million streams

    "Shake That" was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

  • "Stan"

    Eminem

    RIAA: Four-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Two-Times Platinum
    BEA: Platinum
    BPI: Four-Times Platinum
    BVMI: Three-Times Gold
    IFPI SWI (Switzerland): Gold
    YouTube: 719 million
    Billboard: No. 51 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 1 billion streams

  • "Godzilla"

    Eminem featuring Juice Wrld

    RIAA: Three-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Two-Times Platinum
    BPI: Two-Times Platinum
    BVMI: Platinum
    MC: Two-Times Platinum
    RMNZ: Gold
    YouTube: 653 million views
    Billboard: No. 3 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 1.4 billion streams

  • "Lucky You"

    Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas

    RIAA: Three-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Platinum
    BPI: Platinum
    MC: Platinum
    YouTube: 192 million views
    Billboard: No. 1 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 707 million streams

    "Lucky You" was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

  • "When I'm Gone"

    Eminem

    RIAA: Five-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Gold
    BPI: Platinum
    BVMI: Gold
    RMNZ: Gold
    YouTube: 998 million views
    Billboard: No. 8 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 495 million streams

  • "Rap God"

    Eminem

    RIAA: Seven-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Platinum
    BPI: Two-Times Platinum
    BVMI: Gold
    MC: Platinum
    YouTube: 1.4 billion views
    Billboard: No. 7 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 1 billion streams

    "Rap God" was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 2015 Grammy Awards. The song also broke the world record for most words in a hit single.

  • "The Real Slim Shady"

    Eminem

    RIAA: Seven-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Eight-Times Platinum
    BEA: Platinum
    BPI: Four-Times Platinum
    BVMI: Gold
    GLF: Platinum
    IFPI SWI (Switzerland): Gold
    MC: Two-Times Platinum
    YouTube: 955 million views
    Billboard: No. 4 on the Hot 100
    Spotify: 1.7 billion streams

    "The Real Slim Shady" won Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

  • "Without Me"

    Eminem

    RIAA: Seven-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Twelve-Times Platinum
    BEA: Platinum
    BPI: Four-Times Platinum
    BVMI: Platinum
    GLF: Platinum
    IFPI SWI: Platinum
    RMNZ: Five-Times Platinum
    YouTube: 1.9 billion
    Billboard: No. 2 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 2 billion streams

    "Without Me" was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Male Rap Solo Performance at the 2003 Grammy Awards.

  • "The Monster"

    Eminem featuring Rihanna

    RIAA: Seven-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Twelve-Times Platinum
    BEA: Platinum
    BPI: Four-Times Platinum
    BVMI: Platinum
    GLF: Platinum
    IFPI SWI: Platinum
    RMNZ: Five-Times Platinum
    YouTube: 1.9 billion views
    Billboard: No. 2 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 1 billion streams

    "The Monster" won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

  • "Not Afraid"

    Eminem

    RIAA: Eleven-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Five-Times Platinum
    BPI: Two-Times Platinum
    BVMI: Platinum
    IFPI SWI: Platinum
    RMNZ: Platinum
    YouTube: 1.8 billion views
    Billboard: No. 1 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 1 billion streams

    "Not Afraid" Won Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2011 Grammy Awards. It was also nominated for Best Rap Song.

  • "Love The Way You Lie"

    Eminem featuring Rihanna

    RIAA: Thirteen-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Fourteen-Times Platinum
    BEA: Gold
    BPI: Five-Times Platinum
    BVMI: Two-Times Platinum
    IFPI SWI: Three-Times Platinum
    RMNZ: Two-Times Platinum
    YouTube: 2.8 billion views
    Billboard: No. 1 on Hot 100 for 7 weeks
    Spotify: 1.6 billion streams

    "Love The Way You Lie" was nominated for five Grammys at the 2011 awards including Best Rap Song and Record of the Year.

  • "Lose Yourself"

    Eminem

    RIAA: Thirteen-Times Platinum
    ARIA: Sixteen-Times Platinum
    BEA: Platinum
    BPI: Five-Times Platinum
    BVMI: Three-Times Gold
    GLF: Platinum
    IFPI SWI: Platinum
    MC: 6× Platinum
    RMNZ: 2× Platinum
    YouTube: 196 Million views
    Billboard: No. 1 on Hot 100
    Spotify: 2 billion streams

    "Lose Yourself" won Best Original Song at the 2003 Academy Awards. The song also won Best Rap Song and Best Male Rap Solo Performance at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

    After combining all the above RIAA certifications, just this list alone makes Eminem a 112-time platinum certified rapper in the U.S.

See 30 Craziest Eminem Lyrics of All Time

