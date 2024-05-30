The 20 Biggest Eminem Songs of All Time
It's undeniable that Eminem is one of the greatest rappers alive, and he's got the catalog to prove it. His biggest songs of all time are included in that. The Detroit-bred rapper has dominated the rap game for over two decades now, debuting all the way back in 1996 with his first album, Infinite. He signed with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Records a few years later in 1998. Then in 2000, Eminem officially exploded onto the scene with The Marshall Mathers LP, one of the most decorated and respected albums in rap history.
Breaking barriers as a White rapper, Em's speed and ferocity on the microphone, combined with his tendency for shocking lyrics, made him an unstoppable force when pitted against other rappers. Lyrical talent aside, he also emerged as an unbelievable songwriter by crafting dozens of chart-topping hits.
Eminem's chart-topping output hasn't ceased to amaze over the years, and he might just make history again this year. As Slim Shady prepares to usher in a new era with the imminent release of his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce), XXL has taken a deep dive through some of Slim Shady's biggest tracks from over the years.
Admittedly, there are dozens of worthy tracks, but the songs below crossed international waters and racked up plaques around the world. The ways in which the songs are deemed to be the "biggest" are determined by the Billboard Hot 100 chart placement, YouTube views, Spotify numbers, certifications from the RIAA, as well as charts in Australia, Belgium, Germany, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland and U.K. certifications, awards nominations and wins.
Here are the biggest blockbuster Eminem tracks of all time. Check out the full list below.
"Superman"Eminem featuring Dina Rae
RIAA (U.S): Two-Times Platinum
YouTube: 1.8 million views
Spotify: 905 million streams
"My Name Is"Eminem
RIAA: Three-Times Platinum
YouTube: 261 million views
Spotify: 593 million streams
"Till I Collapse"
RIAA: Eight-Times Platinum
BPI (U.K.): Two-Times Platinum
BVMI (Germany): Three-Times Gold
Spotify: 2 billion streams
"The Way I Am"Eminem
RIAA: Two-Times Platinum
BPI: Platinum
GLF (Sweden): Gold
YouTube: 7.9 million views
Billboard: No. 58 on Hot 100
Spotify: 404 million streams
"Cleanin' Out My Closet"
RIAA: Three-Times Platinum
ARIA (Australia): Platinum
BEA (Belgium): Gold
BPI: Gold
RMNZ (New Zealand): Gold
GLF: Gold
YouTube: 409 million views
Billboard: No. 4 on Hot 100
Spotify: 403 million streams
"Like Toy Soldiers"Eminem
RIAA: Three-Times Platinum
ARIA: Gold
BPI: Platinum
BVMI: Gold
YouTube: 461 million views
Billboard: No. 34 on Hot 100
Spotify: 321 million streams
"Mockingbird"
RIAA: Five-Times Platinum
ARIA: Gold
BPI: Two-Times Platinum
BVMI: Five-Times Gold
YouTube: 1 billion views
Spotify: 1.6 billion streams
"Mockingbird" was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2006 Grammy Awards.
"Just Lose It"Eminem
RIAA: Two-Times Platinum
ARIA: Platinum
BPI: Platinum
BVMI: Gold
RMNZ: Platinum
YouTube: 300 million views
Billboard: No. 6 on Hot 100
Spotify: 262 million streams
"Just Lose It" was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2004 Grammy Awards.
"Shake That"Eminem featuring Nate Dogg
RIAA: Four-Times Platinum
BPI: Platinum
BVMI: Gold
GLF: Gold
YouTube: 261 million views
Billboard: No. 6 on Hot 100
Spotify: 512 million streams
"Shake That" was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2005 Grammy Awards.
"Stan"Eminem
RIAA: Four-Times Platinum
ARIA: Two-Times Platinum
BEA: Platinum
BPI: Four-Times Platinum
BVMI: Three-Times Gold
IFPI SWI (Switzerland): Gold
YouTube: 719 million
Billboard: No. 51 on Hot 100
Spotify: 1 billion streams
"Godzilla"Eminem featuring Juice Wrld
RIAA: Three-Times Platinum
ARIA: Two-Times Platinum
BPI: Two-Times Platinum
BVMI: Platinum
MC: Two-Times Platinum
RMNZ: Gold
YouTube: 653 million views
Billboard: No. 3 on Hot 100
Spotify: 1.4 billion streams
"Lucky You"Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas
RIAA: Three-Times Platinum
ARIA: Platinum
BPI: Platinum
MC: Platinum
YouTube: 192 million views
Billboard: No. 1 on Hot 100
Spotify: 707 million streams
"Lucky You" was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
"When I'm Gone"Eminem
RIAA: Five-Times Platinum
ARIA: Gold
BPI: Platinum
BVMI: Gold
RMNZ: Gold
YouTube: 998 million views
Billboard: No. 8 on Hot 100
Spotify: 495 million streams
"Rap God"Eminem
RIAA: Seven-Times Platinum
ARIA: Platinum
BPI: Two-Times Platinum
BVMI: Gold
MC: Platinum
YouTube: 1.4 billion views
Billboard: No. 7 on Hot 100
Spotify: 1 billion streams
"Rap God" was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 2015 Grammy Awards. The song also broke the world record for most words in a hit single.
"The Real Slim Shady"Eminem
RIAA: Seven-Times Platinum
ARIA: Eight-Times Platinum
BEA: Platinum
BPI: Four-Times Platinum
BVMI: Gold
GLF: Platinum
IFPI SWI (Switzerland): Gold
MC: Two-Times Platinum
YouTube: 955 million views
Billboard: No. 4 on the Hot 100
Spotify: 1.7 billion streams
"The Real Slim Shady" won Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2001 Grammy Awards.
"Without Me"Eminem
RIAA: Seven-Times Platinum
ARIA: Twelve-Times Platinum
BEA: Platinum
BPI: Four-Times Platinum
BVMI: Platinum
GLF: Platinum
IFPI SWI: Platinum
RMNZ: Five-Times Platinum
YouTube: 1.9 billion
Billboard: No. 2 on Hot 100
Spotify: 2 billion streams
"Without Me" was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Male Rap Solo Performance at the 2003 Grammy Awards.
"The Monster"Eminem featuring Rihanna
RIAA: Seven-Times Platinum
ARIA: Twelve-Times Platinum
BEA: Platinum
BPI: Four-Times Platinum
BVMI: Platinum
GLF: Platinum
IFPI SWI: Platinum
RMNZ: Five-Times Platinum
YouTube: 1.9 billion views
Billboard: No. 2 on Hot 100
Spotify: 1 billion streams
"The Monster" won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2015 Grammy Awards.
"Not Afraid"Eminem
RIAA: Eleven-Times Platinum
ARIA: Five-Times Platinum
BPI: Two-Times Platinum
BVMI: Platinum
IFPI SWI: Platinum
RMNZ: Platinum
YouTube: 1.8 billion views
Billboard: No. 1 on Hot 100
Spotify: 1 billion streams
"Not Afraid" Won Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2011 Grammy Awards. It was also nominated for Best Rap Song.
"Love The Way You Lie"Eminem featuring Rihanna
RIAA: Thirteen-Times Platinum
ARIA: Fourteen-Times Platinum
BEA: Gold
BPI: Five-Times Platinum
BVMI: Two-Times Platinum
IFPI SWI: Three-Times Platinum
RMNZ: Two-Times Platinum
YouTube: 2.8 billion views
Billboard: No. 1 on Hot 100 for 7 weeks
Spotify: 1.6 billion streams
"Love The Way You Lie" was nominated for five Grammys at the 2011 awards including Best Rap Song and Record of the Year.
"Lose Yourself"Eminem
RIAA: Thirteen-Times Platinum
ARIA: Sixteen-Times Platinum
BEA: Platinum
BPI: Five-Times Platinum
BVMI: Three-Times Gold
GLF: Platinum
IFPI SWI: Platinum
MC: 6× Platinum
RMNZ: 2× Platinum
YouTube: 196 Million views
Billboard: No. 1 on Hot 100
Spotify: 2 billion streams
"Lose Yourself" won Best Original Song at the 2003 Academy Awards. The song also won Best Rap Song and Best Male Rap Solo Performance at the 2004 Grammy Awards.
After combining all the above RIAA certifications, just this list alone makes Eminem a 112-time platinum certified rapper in the U.S.