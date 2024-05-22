30 Craziest Eminem Lyrics of All Time

Eminem's career has been filled with some of the craziest lyrics in hip-hop. Let's look back on some of the standout lines in his catalog.

The reign of Em's diabolical Slim Shady alter ego appears to be coming to an end with his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). Over the years, there have been plenty of times when Em spit mind-blowing bars that forever elevated the standard of hip-hop lyricism.

As fans wait patiently for his new tracks, there are 12 studio albums to Eminem's name filled with insane bars. XXL has put together the craziest lyrics to come from some of those as well as a few collaborations he's done. By "crazy," this means the tongue-twisting bars about murder and drug abuse that left fans shocked or times his braggadocious insults were hurled out in a breathless tumble that left listeners gasping for air. "Crazy" is also defined by how cleverly Em can decimate his foes with slick wordplay and clever rhyme schemes. Basically, anything that forces listeners to gasp in disbelief, make a stank face or simply shake them into Eminem fandom.

Truthfully, it's hard to narrow down Eminem's sprawling lyrical collection into some of his best bars. The listed entries are great examples of Marshall Mathers' impeccable lyricism, and show why he's arguably one of the greatest rappers of all time. Revisit 20 of the craziest Eminem lyrics below.