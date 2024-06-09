Eminem Performs ‘Houdini’ Live For First Time Then Collabs With Jelly Roll on ‘Sing for the Moment’

Eminem performed "Houdini" live for the first time in Detroit and also delivered a rousing performance of "Sing for the Moment" with Jelly Roll.

Eminem rocked his hometown of Detroit with a surprise performance of "Houdini" and other songs at the Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central event last Thursday (June 6). The concert, which was executive-produced by Em and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, was held to celebrate the recently renovated train station, which was reopened to the public last Friday (June 7). The building was taken over by Ford Motor Co. six years ago, and it has been more than three decades since a train last departed from the station.

Eminem wasn't slated to perform but he surprised the audience by closing out the event with an exciting set that included a performance of his hit single "Houdini," as well as "Not Afraid" and the fitting "Welcome 2 Detroit." Additionally, the Detroit rhymer brought out a special guest, rapper-turned-country superstar Jelly Roll for a powerful rendition of "Sing for the Moment."

Detroit Rappers Big Sean, Slum Village and Others Performed at Event

On Friday, Em hopped on X to thank his fans and announce that he's back.

"Just like that and I'm back, bruh," Slim Shady wrote in his post, adding, "THANK U DETROIT!!"

In addition to Eminem, the 90-minute concert featured performances from Michigan natives Big Sean, Slum Village, the late J Dilla's brother Illa J, Motown legend Diana Ross and more. Non-Michigan-ians artists like Common and Fantasia also rocked the mic.

The Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central will air tonight (June 9) at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, but you can watch Em's entire performance below.

Watch Eminem perform "Houdini" and "Sing for the Moment" live in Detroit below.

