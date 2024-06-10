Eminem Shows Fans He Does His Own Stunts in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Houdini’ Music Video

Eminem shows fans that he does his own stunts in a behind-the-scenes look at his "Houdini" music video.

Eminem Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes Look at "Houdini" Video

On Monday (June 10), Eminem gave fans an exclusive look at the making of his "Houdini" music video. More specifically, they can see Marshall Mathers jump and climb around as his superhero alter ego Rapboy.

"Don't try this at home," Em tells the camera. "I do my own stunts."

In a quick montage, the Detroit MC is seen scaling a building, engaging in some slow-motion fight choreography and slapping his face on the ground. The video then closes out with Em, donning his signature Slim Shady blond hair and white T-shirt, yelling about how his shoe came off.

The funny clip comes after "Houdini" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday, marking Eminem's highest-charting song in over 10 years.

Eminem Makes Fun of Himself in New "Houdini" Music Video

Em clowning himself in his behind-the-scenes look makes sense considering he made fun of himself extensively in the final cut of "Houdini." The original music video dropped alongside the single on May 31, and finds Rapboy defending Detroit from an evil Slim Shady who time-traveled from 1999 to 2004. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Royce 5'9", The Alchemist, Boogie and more appear in the visual, which now has over 60 million views on YouTube.

The single will likely appear on Em's forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce), which he's been teasing since April.

Check out a behind-the-scenes look at Eminem's "Houdini" music video below, and watch the full video below that.

Watch Funny Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Eminem's "Houdini" Music Video

Watch Eminem's "Houdini" Music Video