Suge Knight Claims Tupac Shakur Was Killed by Someone Else

Suge Knight claims Orlando Anderson, the man theorized to be Tupac Shakur's killer, is not the person that murdered the rap icon.

Suge Knight Weighs in on Keefe D Arrest

On Monday (Oct. 2), TMZ spoke with Suge Knight from prison. The former Death Row CEO offered his thoughts on Duane "Keefe D" Davis being arrested for the crime last week.

"I didn't think Keefe D would ever get arrested. Nor do I want to see him get arrested," Suge told the celebrity news site. "Let's get one thing straight first and foremost. Me and Keefe D played on the same Pop Warner football team. Whatever circumstances, if he had involvement in anything, if he didn't have involvement in anything, I wouldn't wish somebody going to prison on my worst enemy."

Suge also refuted the police theory that Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, was the shooter.

"I'll tell you this. I never had nothing bad to say about Orlando. No. 1, he wasn't the shooter," Suge added. "No. 2, he came to my hearing and told [expletive] to let me go and told the truth. They still didn't let me go...It wasn't Anderson, that's all I have to say about that part."

Suge went on to say he will refuse to testify if called on by either side during a trial.

Arrest Made in Tupac Shakur Murder

On Sept. 29, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced they apprehended Duane "Keefe D" Davis for his role in the slaying. He has been indicted for murder with use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal street gang: the Southside Compton Crips.

According to police, the shooting was retribution for Orlando Anderson, Keefe's D's nephew and fellow Southside Compton Crip member, being jumped by Tupac, Suge and members of their crew at the MGM Grand following a Mike Tyson fight on Sept. 7, 1996. Following the beatdown, authorities say Keefe D obtained a firearm. Keefe, Anderson, along with Terrance Brown and Deandre Smith then located Tupac and Suge at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Kovall Lane and fired on the car, fatally striking Tupac who would die from his wounds on Sept. 13, 1996.

Anderson was killed in a non-related shooting in 1998. Brown and Smith are also deceased. Police say Keefe D's own admission to being involved in the crime is what helped them be able to bring charges against him.

Suge Knight, who was also grazed by gunfire during the shooting, is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for running over Terry Carter in his car on the Straight Outta Compton movie set in 2015.

