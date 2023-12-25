Lil Uzi Vert Surprises Fans With New Song and Video ‘Red Moon’

Lil Uzi Vert delivered a wonderful surprise Christmas gift to fans—a new song and video for "Red Moon."

Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Song and Video "Red Moon"

On Monday (Dec. 25), Lil Uzi Vert dropped a new song called "Red Moon" along with an accompanying video. On his Instagram page, the Philadelphia rapper posted a snippet of the visual along with the message, "Red moon out now [moon emoji] [heart hands emoji] Thank you [red heart emoji]."

The song, produced by TM88, Slo Meezy, C$D Sid, FNZ and Macnificent, features a catchy drum and bass-influenced beat as Uzi reflects on a relationship that has fallen apart.

"But our love is not the same (Woah)/But our love is not the same/Our feelings change like seasons/You tell me that you leavin'/You go right now, then I ain't breathin'/She's on my mind all the damn time/I must be blind, I can't even read the signs (Shut)/She says, 'Stop cryin', and get used to the tryin'," they rapped on the chorus.

The video, which can be viewed below, features Uzi putting their clothes on backwards and leaving their apartment to go for a long walk around the city. The video ends with Baby Pluto near a hilly mountainside, crying over their heartbreak. The new track reflects Uzi's state of mind while recording their next project, Luv Is Rage 3, which will be their final album.

Lil Uzi Vert Plans to Quit Rap After Luv Is Rage 3

Speaking of which, in an interview with TMZ, the Philly rhymer disclosed that they are planning to retire from rap after the release of their final album Luv Is Rage 3. In the video below, when asked why it would be their last LP, Uzi responded: "I love making music, but I don't really want to make music like that anymore."

Uzi didn't elaborate on what they meant by "I don't want to make music like that anymore," but it could mean that he's done with making emotional rap songs like the aforementioned "Red Moon."

Meanwhile, Uzi has confirmed that they and Nicki Minaj will shoot a video for "Everybody," which has become the standout fan-favorite from Nicki's latest album, Pink Friday 2.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert's "Red Moon" music video and his TMZ interview below.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert's New Video for "Red Moon"

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Talk Retiring From Rap and Nicki Minaj