He did it! A Lil Uzi Vert fan, whom the rapper promised he was going to pay his college tuition if he graduated from college, did so this week, but he’s still waiting on the payment.

On Wednesday (Feb. 24), Uzi fan Raheel Ahmad jumped on his Instagram account—@bigassheel—to share a series of photos of himself rocking his cap and gown around the Temple University campus to confirm that he graduated from the school. In a clip, Ahmad calls out Uzi on his promise to pay his $90,000 tuition if he graduated from college.

“Yo, you said I had to graduate before you actually pay for my college,” he said in the clip. “Well, I’m here to say I don't bullshit and I actually did it. Brown people don’t drop out.”

Ahmad, who graduated from Temple U with a degree in Political Science, bumped into Lil Uzi Vert at a department store back in August of 2019. During their interaction, the Eternal Atake creator promised him that he would pay his $90,000 tuition, only if he graduates.

Last December, Ahmad posted a video on his IG and TikTok pages informing Uzi that he is graduating from college and invited him to his graduation party. "The time has finally come," he said. "I've made it through the four years of Temple, graduating with a 3.5 GPA.”

Ahmad added that their brief encounter in 2019 changed his life for the better and gave him "a sense of hope and optimism."

What’s next for Ahmad is his upcoming launch of an NFT collection called GradOwls, which will help pay college tuition of NFT holders every month. The young man believes that college should be affordable and accessible to everyone.

"My end goal is policy reform to make college more accessible," he wrote in an IG post about his start-up NFT. "To start making a difference now though, we’re taking matters into our own hands. Let’s make a change together and buy some dope art in the process."

In the meantime, Ahmad is looking for his $90,000 payment from Baby Pluto.

Watch Raheel Ahmad’s video announcement of officially being a college graduate below.