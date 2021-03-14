Kid Cudi Says He’s Heartbroken Over Not Working With Juice Wrld and XXXTentacion

Kid Cudi still regrets never working with Juice Wrld and XXXTentacion before their untimely deaths.

On Sunday (March 14), Cudder opened up about the late artists on Twitter after one fan noted how the Man on the Moon rhymer embraced XXX and Juice during their rise to fame in hip-hop. "Im really am pissed and heartbroken I never got to link w these guys," Cudi wrote. "X and Juice were real ones. Loved what they brought to the game. It was beautiful to witness."

XXXTentacion died after being shot during an apparent robbery in 2018. Juice Wrld passed away in Dec. 8, 2019, following an accidental drug overdose. Despite not actually working together, Juice has an unreleased song called "All Life Long (Good Time)" that Cudi added a verse to. When asked by a fan if the song would ever be released, Cudi implied in a tweet that it was being held "hostage." "Who knows man they holdin that song hostage for a check," Cudi wrote to the fan in a tweet. "I feel like if Juice was alive it woulda been came out. I really dont know."

Cudi said he would ultimately use this as a learning experience after DJ Scheme, X's former DJ and a friend of Juice's, opined that the song would probably have been released already if it were made before Juice passed. "Real talk. Im no longer gonna be afraid of connecting w cats," Cudi added in a retweet to DJ Scheme. "I always felt like I wouldnt be able to live up to the love. I was always scared. But not anymore."

There is still hope that the Kid Cudi and Juice Wrld collab will see the light of day. Last October, Lil Bibby, coowner of Grade A Productions, the parent label Juice was signed to via Interscope Records, revealed there is a second posthumous album that will be released, which will be the follow-up to Legends Never Die.

