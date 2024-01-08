These 20 Drake Songs Have Never Been Performed Live

Drake remains one of the biggest artists in the world. As such, his list of hits has grown quite expansive over the years. Having just wrapped up his monstrous It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, Drizzy closed out 2023 by announcing last November that come 2024 he'd be back on the road again, this time with J. Cole.

The It's All a Blur – Big As The What? Tour starts on Jan. 18 in Denver, so fans will again have the opportunity to see if Drizzy plays any of their favorite songs. Drake's shows have been full of unexpected moments, whether it be large undergarments being thrown on stage or surprise guests popping out. However, considering the 6 God is RIAA's highest certified singles artist of all time, it's unlikely a Drizzy setlist will cover all the bases.

With that being said, Drake has made a genuine effort to perform most of his songs as the years went on, but there have been some surprisingly glaring omissions over the years. For example, he's hardly performed any of the tracks off his surprise 2022 dance album Honestly, Nevermind. He also has yet to perform his most recent hit "IDGAF" with Yeat.

Despite all of the Drake shows this past year, data from setlist tracking platform Setlist.fm shows there are a few hit songs from The Boy's catalog that desperately need to be given the live show treatment. XXL has compiled a list of 20 songs Drake fans have yet to hear live.