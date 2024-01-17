Drake Criticizes Journalism World for Cashing Out on Negativity and Discouraging Young People From Finding Their Way

Drake is calling out the journalism world for cashing out on negativity and discouraging the youth.

Drake Criticizes Journalism World for Cashing Out on Negativity

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Drizzy hopped on Instagram to share an old speech from newly retired University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban. The speech, given during a press conference on Dec. 20, 2014, finds Saban criticizing the media for their portrayal of young athletes when it comes to mistakes made off the field.

"When somebody does something wrong, everybody wants to know, how are you gonna punish the guy?" Saban says in part of the clip. "But there's not enough for 19 and 20-year-old kids people out there saying, 'why don't you give him another chance?'"

Drake echoed this sentiment on his own Instagram Story.

"Journalistic world cashing out on negativity and discouraging the youth from finding their way more now than ever," Drizzy wrote in the screenshot below. "The noise is all calculated keep pushing forward."

Drake Continues to Potentially Feud With Metro Boomin

Drizzy's commentary on journalistic standards comes as he continues to potentially feud with Metro Boomin. On Jan. 12, Drake shared an Instagram Story celebrating 21 Savage's new album American Dream, which had dropped that day.

Drizzy highlighted "Just Like Me" featuring Burna Boy on his Instagram Story, but also covered Metro Boomin's production credit with silhouette emojis. This presumably was meant as a jab to the St. Louis producer, whom Drake seemed to subliminally accused of being a "tweeter and deleter" in December of 2023. The remark was an apparent aim at Metro for tweeting and deleting his feelings on Drake and 21's Her Loss album receiving more awards accolades than Metro's Heroes & Villains album.

See Drake's comments on the journalism world below.

See Drake's Comments on His Instagram Story

