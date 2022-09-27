ASAP Rocky Explains Viral Mosh Pit Meme, Says Someone Was Squeezing His Genitals

A$AP Rocky recently had the internet in stitches when video surfaced of him scrambling to get out of a wild mosh pit at 2022 Rolling Loud New York went viral. The Harlem, N.Y. rapper has since given an explanation for the meme-worthy moment.

On Sunday (Sept. 25), Instagram blog panicroom.nyc shared a meme joking A$AP Rocky's face in the now-famous mosh pit video, giving the expression X-rated context. "When she keep sucking," they wrote over the photo.

A$AP Rocky didn't think the joke was as funny. Breaking his silence on the incident, he commented on the post, "That shit not funny, sum lil bih was squeezing life out my nutz b."

ASAP Rocky comments on viral meme.

Video of A$AP Rocky seemingly in dire straits after stage-diving into the crowd during his performance on Sept. 24 at 2022 Rolling Loud New York had the internet laughing out loud. In the frantic clip, Rocky is engulfed in a sea of concertgoers and struggling to break free. There is a visible look of discomfort on his face.

"Lift me up," A$AP Rocky yells.

"Get him out," another person can be heard screaming.

Following the video going viral, Rocky became the butt of jokes online. Tyler, The Creator even trolled the A$AP Mob member by changing his Instagram avatar to a photo of Rocky's panicky facial expression.

Tyler The Creator Instagram avatar to A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky's Rolling Loud set ended up being cut short, with Rocky offering an apology to fans on social media afterward.

"I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!" A$AP Rocky wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t."

"I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS...," he continued. "I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y'all for showing up for me regardless!!"

A$AP Rocky wasn't the only Rolling Loud performer to have issues. 21 Savage did not perform at the show for a still-unknown reason and said he will no longer play the festival in the future.