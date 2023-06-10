YFN Lucci’s Attorney Confirms Rapper Was Offered 20-Year Plea Deal, Rapper Still Awaiting Trial Date

YFN Lucci's attorney has confirmed reports that the rapper was offered a 20-year plea deal in his racketeering case.

YFN Lucci's Attorneys Issue Statement to XXL Regarding "Plea Offer" Reports

In a statement provided to XXL on Friday (June 9), YFN Lucci's attorney Drew Findling confirmed the Atlanta rapper received an "absurd plea offer." However, Lucci, born Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, is still awaiting trial after being in jail for over two years.

"The absurd 'plea offer' being reported is accurate," reads the statement. "However, a plea offer is not any indication of the likelihood of a plea and in fact, Mr. Bennett is still waiting—after two and a half years in custody—to be given a potential trial date."

"The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has decided to instead focus on other, newer, high-profile cases that have completely monopolized the Court’s resources and have illustrated the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s utter inability to prosecute complex cases," the statement continues. "Despite the obstacles consistently placed in the way of Mr. Bennett's constitutional right to a speedy and fair trial, we continue to be ready and prepared to defend these false allegations."

YFN Lucci's statement comes after paperwork surfaced on social media on Thursday (June 8) showing a 20-year plea offer in his case where he is accused of violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). If Lucci accepts the deal, he's facing 20 years in prison, with 17 of those years actually spent behind bars.

What Crimes Are YFN Lucci Accused Of?

YFN Lucci is currently at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta awaiting trial on murder and RICO charges. Police are accusing the 32-year-old rapper of being the driver in a drive-by shooting in Atlanta in December of 2020. During an exchange of gunfire, Lucci's car passenger, James Adams, was struck in the head and died. Adams was later pushed out of the vehicle by occupants in front of stunned witnesses on an Atlanta street and left for dead. Another man, Kevin Wright, was shot in the abdomen and transported by private car to a nearby fire station.

Upon his arrest, Lucci was charged with murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for a person employed by/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct/participate in a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (person of another).

In May of 2021, Lucci, along with 12 others were slapped with over 100 counts under the RICO Act, accusing them of being part of a criminal organization. Subsequently, the rapper was arrested.

What's Next for YFN Lucci?

The embattled rapper will have to wait for a trial date. Contrary to reports, YFN Lucci is not expected to testify in the ongoing Young Thug/YSL RICO Trial. However, he must remain vigilant while in jail.

Read YFN Lucci's Paperwork Below