YFN Lucci Appears to Pour Up Lean in Jail Cell – Watch

A video has surfaced of YFN Lucci appearing to pour up lean in his jail cell.

YFN Lucci is currently at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta as he awaits trial for murder and RICO charges. On Monday (April 10), video surfaced of the rapper appearing to mix the popular drug promethazine and codeine with ginger ale. In the clip, Lucci first holds a bottle with a purple liquid in it before pouring the dark substance into a bottle labeled ginger ale. He then turns the ginger ale bottle over a few times to properly mix the liquids. He grabs a stack of styrofoams cups before the video cuts out.

XXL has reached out to YFN Lucci's attorney for comment.

YFN Lucci turned himself in to face a murder charge in January of 2021. Police are accusing the Atlanta rapper of being the driver in a drive-by shooting in Atlanta. During the exchange of gunfire, one of the passengers in Lucci's car, James Adams, was fatally struck. Adams was later pushed out of the vehicle by occupants in front of stunned witnesses on an Atlanta street and left for dead. Another man, Kevin Wright, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by private car to a nearby fire station.

Upon his arrest, Lucci was charged with murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (person of another). He was released on a $500,000 bond.

"Our review of the initial evidence made available to us indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett," Lucci's attorney, Drew Findling, said. “We will continue our own independent investigation on his behalf."

That May, Lucci and 12 others were hit with over 100 counts under the RICO Act, accusing them of being a part of a criminal organization. He was again taken into police custody. In March of 2022, Lucci claimed he was stabbed in prison.

