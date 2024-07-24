Footage of 2020 Drive-By Shooting Involving YFN Lucci Surfaces

Video of the 2020 drive-by shooting in Atlanta that YFN Lucci took part in has surfaced.

YFN Lucci Drive-By Shooting Video

On Tuesday (July 23), local Atlanta news station WSB-TV obtained surveillance footage that shows the deadly shooting, in which the YFN Lucci is accused of being the driver. In the footage, which can be seen below, a man in a neon green shirt can be seen drying off his car. A white SUV, which was driven by YFN Lucci, passes the man before stopping up the street. Suddenly, the rear driver's side door opens and someone armed with a rifle begins firing shots at the man down the street. He ducks for cover and appears to return fire. The white SUV slowly rolls down the street before moving off camera.

A moment that was not caught on camera is YFN Lucci associate James Adams being hit inside the vehicle during the exchange of gunfire. Adams was later pushed from the vehicle and left to die on an Atlanta street. The shooting resulted in YFN Lucci being arrested on a murder charge. In May of 2021, Lucci was among a dozen people indicted for racketeering, aggravated assault, murder, gun, armed robbery, property damage, theft and gang-related charges.

In a new interview with WSB-TV, Lucci's attorney Drew Findling says the video evidence was helpful for his client.

"I think it is and will always be the leading evidence of the reason why the District Attorney's Office dismissed the case against him," Findling says.

YFN Lucci Negotiates Plea Deal, Could Be Released Soon

In January of 2024, Lucci pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 years to serve.

Drew Findling told XXL at the time, "After the dismissal of 12 of the 13 counts against him, Mr. Bennett entered a plea to one gang related count. As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case. By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now. The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career."

Since entering the plea, Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, has received support from high places in his bid to be released early. On June 11, Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis wrote to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles in favor of Lucci receiving the earliest possible parole. The letter can be seen below. Killer Mike also sent a letter to the Board in April.

Findling is pushing to have Lucci freed immediately, but he may not be released until January of 2025.

XXL has reached out to Drew Findling for comment.

See the video of the 2020 drive-by shooting that sent Lucci to prison, his attorney speaking on his proposed release and Fani Wlilis' letter below.

Watch the YFN Lucci Drive-By Footage

Watch a Segment of the Drew Findling Interview and Read Fani Willis' Letter