YFN Lucci Apologizes to Victim’s Family in Court Appearance While Taking Plea Deal – Watch

YFN Lucci spoke during his court appearance while accepting his plea deal and apologized to the family of the victim.

YFN Lucci Plea Deal

On Tuesday (Jan. 23) YFN Lucci ended his three-year-long legal battle when he pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in his racketeering case. During the hearing, Lucci spoke, and offered an apology before he was sentenced.

"First off, I wanna say my heart goes out to my friend, James Adams, and his family. Also, I wanna apologize to my family and my friends for putting them through this stressful process," YFN Lucci said. "I would also like to apologize to the court. That’s it."

As part of Lucci's plea deal, he was sentenced to 20 years to serve 10. He has been credited for three years of time served and will be eligible for parole in four months.

Read More: Wild Rap Beefs That Will Probably Never Be Resolved

YFN Lucci's Attorney Releases Statement

YFN Lucci's attorney Drew Findling released the following statement to XXL about the update in the rapper's case:

"After three years of pretrial litigation, more than two weeks of jury selection and three years of incarceration waiting for his jury trial, today, the prosecution finally relented and dismissed the murder and RICO charges against Rayshawn Bennett.

"After the dismissal of 12 of the 13 counts against him, Mr. Bennett entered a plea to one gang related count. As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case. By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now. The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career."

Findling was also adamant that Lucci will not be testifying in the Young Thug trial.

In January of 2021, YFN Lucci was arrested on a murder charge. Authorities say the rapper was the driver of a drive-by shooting that occurred in December of 2020 in Atlanta. One of the men in Lucci's car, James Adams, was hit during an exchange of gunfire and was later pushed from the vehicle and left for dead on an Atlanta street. In May of that year, Lucci was among a dozen people indicted for racketeering, aggravated assault, murder, gun, armed robbery, property damage, theft and gang-related charges. His trial was set to begin this year before the plea deal was negotiated.

See video of YFN Lucci pleading guilty to a gang-related charge below.

Watch YFN Lucci Plea Deal Hearing