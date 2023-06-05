Lil Baby Attends Funeral for Shooting Victim Bre’Asia Powell, Offers Mourners Message About Ending Violence

Lil Baby recently attended the funeral of slain Atlanta teen Bre'Asia Powell and urged attendees to stop the violence while delivering a pointed eulogy.

On June 4, Powell, who was shot and killed during a graduation party in her high school's parking lot on May 28, was laid to rest at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta. Lil Baby was in attendance and spoke passionately during the homegoing service.

Lil Baby Speaks at Bre'Asia Powell's Funeral

"What I do want to say to the youth, to like a younger generation, and I’m saying it as a ‘we,’ because I’m with y’all, we gotta change," Lil Baby said. "A lot of time when people talk it’s more so like on the males, but I’m speaking for the males and the females. The females make the young males think this and that is cool when it’s not. So, the young boys doing this and that, and proving to the girls that they cool when all of it, in the end, it’s not cool. The same girls, they ain’t gon’ be with you, they gon’ be with the opps when you go to jail. I’m only here to not speak but like she said, we gotta come up with a plan and I’m here to help the plan."

The Bre'Asia Powell Shooting

According to authorities, Powell, 16, was with a group of people that gathered in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School to socialize following a graduation party last weekend. Around 2:30 a.m., an exchange of gunfire took place at the location where police say 130 rounds were fired. Powell was struck and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police believe two shooters were involved. No suspects have been apprehended. A $10,000 reward has been offered to anyone with information to help solve the crime.

Read More: Drake and Lil Baby Might Be Making a Joint Album

Watch Lil Baby Speak at Bre'Asia Powell's Funeral Below