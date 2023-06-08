Young Nudy Clarifies Charlamagne Tha God’s Confusion Between 4L and Lil Baby’s 4PF – Watch

Young Nudy has clarified Charlamagne Tha God's on-air confusion between 4L and Lil Baby's 4PF in an interview with the Atlanta rapper on The Breakfast Club.

On Tuesday (June 6), the "Peaches & Eggplant" rapper made his debut on The Breakfast Club, where he discussed taking rap seriously, new music and more. At the beginning of the interview, Nudy clarifies Charlamagne's comment about the difference between his 4L (4 Life) outfit and fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Baby's label, 4PF(4 Pockets Full).

Young Nudy Declares 4L as "the Biggest"

At the 4:16 mark of the interview (below), Charlamagne spots Nudy's 4L chain, sparking a question in his mind. "I see you wear the 4L too, ain't that Lil Baby?"

Nudy replies, "Nah we 4L." Charlamagne, still confused, asks another follow-up question. "What's Lil Baby?"

Nudy answers, "They 4PF."

Charlamagne responds, "4PF... I don't know the difference."

Young Nudy replies to Charlamagne saying, "It's all good."

Charlamagne, still displaying some confusion, asks, "What's the difference?"

Nudy then looks down at his chain, grabs it, and says, "S**t we the biggest. Big 4L."

The topic finally comes to a close as Charlamagne realizes he doesn't need to delve any further. "Big 4L...Okay," he states. "I feel like I shouldn't ask anymore questions."

What Does Young Nudy's 4L Mean?

In 2017, the East Atlanta native sat down for a DJ Smallz Eyes interview where he opened up about the meaning of 4L.

"That 4L s**t for life. That s**t really like some family s**t. Like, everything for life," he says. "You throw that 4L this s**t for life. I'm zone 6 for life. I ain't switching up on none of my buddies. I don't give a f**k how much money I get."

Young Nudy released his latest album Gumbo back in February. The project features guest appearances from 21 Savage and Key Glock. The LP peaked at No. 135 on the Billboard 200 chart.

