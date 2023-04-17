Usher Lets 21 Savage Sing ‘My Boo’ at Concert – Watch

21 Savage recently got a chance to show off his vocals at an Usher concert.

Usher is currently undertaking a residency in Las Vegas. 21 Savage pulled up to the show on April 15. During the show, the Atlanta rapper was given the opportunity sing alongside the Grammy-winning crooner.

"You like singing R&B and shit, right?" Usher says to 21 Savage who is sitting among the crowd, in the video below. Usher hands a microphone to the Slaughter Gang rhymer. "Let's go, Savage. Let's go."

Usher then begins to sing his 2004 Alicia Keys duet "My Boo," with 21 Savage assisting as best he can. The crowd cracks up at the scene as 21 Savage struggles to hit the song's high notes.

21 Savage has been unashamedly showing off his vocals on social media for years. In 2016, he shared a video of himself singing Usher's "Burn" in his car. In 2018, a video went viral of him singing SZA's "The Weekend."

G Herbo probably would have loved to get the opportunity to test his singing skills alongside Usher. Last December, the Chicago rapper said he would out-sing Usher, which drew a reaction from the Confessions crooner.

21 Savage is preparing to go on the It's All a Blur Tour with Drake. Kicking off on June 16 in New Orleans, the Her Loss duo will be making 41 stops in New York, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Detroit, Montreal, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago and more, before closing out on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Ariz.

See Video of 21 Savage Singing at a Usher Concert Below