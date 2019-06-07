25 of the Best Hip-Hop Diss Tracks of the 2000s

The hip-hop diss track can trace its roots all the way back to playing the dozens. At its best, a diss track can offer memorable one-liners that fans will remember forever—those “oh, snap!” moments that make us gasp or laugh or realize something brand-new and damaging about the intended target. At its worst, however, the diss track can fuel violence, the still-unsolved murders of Notorious B.I.G. and 2Pac being the obvious touchpoints in 1990s.

A smart, witty and precise takedown of a rival MC—over a proper beat and accompanied by some sly cover-art imagery, of course—can boost a career. That weak sauce, however? It can crush your career and ruin your respectability.

Our current millennium has seen the battle-record tradition laid by the Kool Moe Dees, LL Cool Js, DJ Quiks and KRS-Ones of the world carried forth in exciting (and, sometimes, dangerous) directions. Titans Jay-Z and Nas got the decade off to a scorching start, dropping two of the best diss songs of an era in short order. And various crew beefs involving Roc-A-Fella, Murder Inc., G Unit/Shady/Aftermath, Cash Money/Young Money and the Clipse gave unforgettable rewind-worthy moments in lieu of unity.

Here, in chronological order, XXL takes a look at some of the hot lines—and crossed lines—from 25 of the greatest diss tracks from the year 2000 and beyond. All you need to do is peep the YouTube numbers of Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly’s recent attacks to know that the thirst for conflict is alive and well. Steel sharpens steel. —Luke Fox