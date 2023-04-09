T.I. and Boosie BadAzz Run Into Each Other at Airport After Beef

It looks like T.I. and Boosie BadAzz have settled their differences and are on speaking terms now.

On Sunday (April 9), a photo surfaced on social media featuring T.I. and Boosie BadAzz chatting it up at the airport. The image comes after Tip and Boosie engaged in a rap beef following the Grand Hustle leader's confession in an old interview that he snitched on his cousin to avoid charges years ago. In a Vlad TV interview, Boosie said their collaborative album was scrapped because of T.I.'s alleged snitching.

Despite T.I. stating that he was lying when he told that story, the Atlanta rhymer wanted to prove it face-to-face with Boosie. T.I. brought police documents that show he didn't cooperate with authorities at his ATL eatery Trap Cafe. When Boosie didn't show up, Tip called out the Louisiana rhymer for his no-show.

"I got some paperwork to show them," he said in a video captured at his establishment. "And when you leave up out this muthaf***a, please let a muthaf**ka know that the paperwork was present. And if they wasn't here, they shouldn't be saying a muthaf**kin' thing about the king."

In March, T.I. doubled down on his remarks and told a TMZ cameraman that he doesn't have beef with Boosie and that their disagreement will be resolved offline and not in front of cameras.

"There is no beef, it's a misunderstanding," he said. "Someone misspoke. I believe that [Boosie] has come to terms with that understanding, and it'll be handled offline."

When the cameraperson asked the Paper Trail creator about their music together, he quickly brushed the question off and addressed the main issue with him and Boosie.

"That ain't the overarching priority," he said. "I think creating an understanding, developing and maintaining respect that's mainly important."

"Music will be made, money will be made, the priority is being the example," he added, referring to his goal of having a peaceful conflict resolution with Boosie.

With their T.I. and Boosie BadAzz's airport photo making the social media rounds, it looks like the rap duo have reached a peaceful accord. Expeditiously.

