T.I. Calls the People Bullying Kevin Samuels in Death a ‘Travesty of Justice’

Love him or hate him, Kevin Samuels was a polarizing figure on social media. Since his untimely passing last week, many people have expressed their opinions about the late relationship expert. However, T.I. is calling out people who he believes are bullying Kevin Samuels after his death.

On Saturday (May 7), Tip hopped on his Instagram Live to address critics who have commented that “Kevin Samuels wasn’t doing good in the community.” The Atlanta legend accused people of bullying a deceased person.

“The shit is fucking a travesty of justice,” the rapper-turned-comedian fumed. “I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace.”

“Whatever he did, he did it and [he’s] gone. He got away with it, fuck ya,” he continued. “That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in.”

“I want to see who the fuck [wants] to say something to me, while I’m still alive,” he concluded.

During the rest of his 14-minute IG Live, T.I. continued to show his support for Kevin Samuels and some of the controversial advice that he doled out about men and women in relationships.

Last Thursday (May 5), news first broke that the self-proclaimed image consultant had died at the reported age of 56. On the following day, NBC News reported that Samuels' mother confirmed the death of her son, which she said she first heard about on social media.

Upon hearing the news of Samuels’ death, several rappers expressed their condolences to the late YouTube personality, who had over 1 million subscribers on his YT channel.

"RIP Kevin Samuels. Very unfortunate. I enjoyed watching his YouTube," wrote Gangsta Boo on Twitter.

However, Joe Budden appeared to show the same opinion as T.I. when it came to some people criticizing Samuels’ after his death.

"It’s disgusting what some of y’all do when death occurs," tweeted the podcast king.

Check out T.I.’s Instagram Live below where he defends the late Kevin Samuels.