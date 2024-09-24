T.I. and Tiny Win $71 Million Judgment After Toy Company Stole Likeness of Pop Group OMG Girlz – Report

T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris have secured a $71 million judgment from L.O.L. Surprise dollmaker MGA Entertainment for their OMG Girlz lawsuit.

T.I. and Tiny Win OMG Girlz Lawsuit

On Monday (Sept. 23), Tip and Tiny scored a court victory in their third court trial with MGA Entertainment for violating the intellectual property rights of the couple's teen pop group OMG Girlz with its line of L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls. According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the Harris' were awarded $17,872,359 in real damages and $53,616,759 in punitive damages following a three-week trial in Santa Ana, Calif.

Tiny formed OMG Girlz, which consists of Tiny’s daughter Zonnique "Star" Pullins, Bahja Rodriguez and Breaunna "Babydoll" Womack, in 2009. The couple initially sued the toy maker back in 2020 and accused them of infringing on the group's name, image and likeness with their L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls, which mirrored the group members in appearance. After four years in litigation, T.I. and Tiny have prevailed.

T.I. and Tiny React to Judgment

T.I. and Tiny have each addressed the verdict.

"I think justice was served. I think it’s a testament to the relentlessness and resilience of my wife, daughter and nieces," T.I. tells Rolling Stone about the verdict. "We’re just happy we were able to come out on top and fight for creatives and our intellectual property that large corporations seem to think is just public domain and free for all to come and grab and use.” He called the verdict a win for “the people who actually put hard work and effort into building and creating things from nothing."

In a video released on social media, Tiny also talked about coming out victorious in the suit.

"I wanted to come on here to say we wanted to thank the jurors for just seeing us through this and believing in what we said," Tiny said in the video below. "They heard our story and they knew we wasn't lying."

Watch Tiny React to Winning a $71 Million Judgement From MGA Entertainment