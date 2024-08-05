T.I. Arrested in Case of Mistaken Identity at Airport

T.I. was arrested at the airport in Atlanta in a case of mistaken identity yesterday.

T.I. Arrested and Released After Being Mistaken for Someone Else

On Monday (Aug. 5), TMZ broke the news that T.I. was taken into custody at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Sunday night (Aug. 4). Authorities had a warrant from Baltimore County, Md. for a man with the same government name as the Atlanta rapper—Clifford Harris—in a case concerning violence toward a woman and stalking. They mistakenly booked Tip instead.

The Kang was taken to the Clayton County Jail where he had an extradition hearing when the mistake was confirmed. T.I. was released a couple hours after he was arrested, a source close to the situation confirmed to XXL.

The normally outspoken T.I. has yet to speak publicly on the strange situation.

XXL has reached out to the Clayton County Police Department, T.I.'s team and his attorney for comment.

T.I. Preps New Album While Honing Comic Career

News of Tip's strange arrest comes as he is prepping his latest album Kill the King. Four years in the making, the new album will be his first release since 2020's The L.I.B.R.A. In the last few years, T.I. has been moonlighting as a standup comedian and participated in several comedy tours. In May, T.I. released the song "RICO" with Mac Boney and Big Kuntry King.

