Enchanting’s Cause of Death Revealed – Report

Enchanting's cause of death has reportedly been revealed, and it looks like the 1017 rapper passed away from an accidental overdose.

Enchanting Cause of Death Revealed

On Friday (Aug. 23), TMZ reported that The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office informed the outlet Enchanting died from an accidental overdose. The late rapper, who passed away at a Dallas hospital back in June at the age of 26, had overdosed on oxycodone and benzodiazepines. Oxycodone is a synthetic opioid, and benzodiazepines are depressants usually marketed as Xanax, Valium and Klonopin.

XXL has reached out to The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office and Enchanting's family for further comment.

Enchanting's Death Rocks Hip-Hop Community

Back on June 11, Chant's sister as well as a man believed to be her boyfriend appeared to confirm the 26-year-old rapper had passed away. News had previously broke she was in the ICU fighting for her life. Enchanting had reportedly been transported to the hospital for an undisclosed medical emergency on June 10.

In a statement to XXL shortly after her death, Enchanting's manager offered a heart-warming sentiment about the former 1017 rapper's life.

"Channing Larry, our ANGEL," the statement read in part. "It is with great sadness and pain to accept the reality of the tragic passing of our Queen, Enchanting. Channing came into our life in 2023 when we took over her management. It was clear as day Chant was a star. If you really knew Chant, you know her personality was larger than life, she was a whole vibe and owned every room she walked in."

Enchanting signed to Gucci Mane's New 1017 label in 2020 before releasing the album No Luv in 2022 and appearing on 1017 compilations. She announced she parted ways with the label in October of 2023 and had recently been promoting new music.