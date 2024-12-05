Lil Durk's attorney insists the murder-for-hire charges against the rapper are false allegations.

Lil Durk's Attorney Addresses Murder-for-Hire Case

Lil Durk is currently awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges that he masterminded the murder-for-hire attempt to kill Quando Rondo in 2022. The 32-year-old Chicago rapper has employed the services of renowned criminal defense attorney Drew Findling to fight his case. On Thursday (Dec. 5), Findling released the following statement to XXL addressing the allegations.

"When you see an artist’s rap lyrics quoted as 'evidence' against them, it is a glaring indication that there is no real evidence against that person," the statement reads. "The claims in the indictment against Mr. Banks are false and lacking in the most basic due diligence. The real truth is that Durk Banks is a Grammy Award winning artist, a dedicated father, and a loving husband.

"Mr. Banks has been intensely committed to giving back to the Chicago community he loves through his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation and has put on more than a dozen charitable events over the last few years. He is looking forward to fighting against these false allegations in court."

Lil Durk Fights Criminal Case

Lil Durk was taken into custody on Oct. 24, following the arrests of five Chicago men reportedly affiliated with his Only The Family collection. All six men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of Quando Rondo's 24-year-old cousin Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a Lul Pab in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2022.

Authorities say Durk put a bounty on Quando Rondo immediately after the death of King Von, who was shot and killed by Quando associate Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks following a fight outside an Atlanta hookah lounge on Nov. 6, 2020. The five Durk codefendants—Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston—allegedly traveled to California to carry out the murder attempt, which occurred at an L.A. gas station. Quando was uninjured in the shooting.

In Lil Durk's criminal indictment, the prosecution cites Durk song lyrics on the track "Wonderful Wayne and Jackie Boy" that they claim reference the shooting.

"Told me they got an addy (go, go)/Got location (go, go)/Green light (go, go, go, go, go)/Look on the news and see your son/You screamin’, 'No, no' (p*ssy)," Durk raps on the song.

Lil Durk has been charged with one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, one count of conspiracy and one count of using, carrying and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Durk's trial date has been set for Jan. 7, 2025.