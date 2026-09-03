Pusha T Reveals His Solo Album Produced by Pharrell Is Done

Pusha T reveals his solo album is done, and it's produced entirely by Pharrell.

On Thursday (Sept. 3), Pusha T appeared on The Breakfast Club and gave an update on his next music projects. In the video below, at the 5:42 mark, the Virginia rapper informed TBC co-host DJ Envy that not only is his solo album done, but there's also another Clipse project in the works.

"So have y'all started yet? Is it your album? Clipse album"? DJ Envy inquired.

"Yeah, Yeah, Yeah. All of the above. All everything. Everything," Push coyly replied. "One project is done already," he added, possibly referring to his solo effort. "We working on another one."

"With Pharrell?" Envy asked King Push, to which he responded definitively, "Yeah, only [Pharrell]."

Interestingly, TBC co-host Charlamagne Da God also asked about a possible No Malice's solo project.

"You might get one of those though, for sure," Push replied.

This is good news for both Pusha T and Clipse fans. The 49-year-old rhymer hasn't released a solo album since It's Almost Dry in April of 2022. Meanwhile, the Clipse's 2025 project, Let God Sort 'Em Out, earned them a Grammy nod for Best Rap Album, but lost to Kendrick Lamar's GNX project. Ironically, however, the dynamic duo took home a Best Rap Performance Grammy for their sinister track "Chains & Whips", which features K-Dot and Pharrell.

You can watch a preview of The Breakfast Club's interview with Pusha T, Fam-Lay and Antonio Dowe below.

Watch Pusha T Reveal His Solo Album and Clipse Project Are in the Works

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