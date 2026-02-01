Kendrick Lamar’s GNX Wins Best Rap Album at 2026 Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX wins Best Rap Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The Compton, Calif. MC was in attendance at the ceremony to deliver his acceptance speech.

On Sunday night (Feb. 1), K-Dot was honored with another Best Rap Album win at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This marks the rapper earning the accomplishment four years in a row. Decked out in a black tuxedo and bow tie, he acknowledged hip-hop first during his speech.

"It's hip-hop as usual, man," Kendrick said. "I'm not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It's an honor to be here, Tyler, The clipse. These are my brothers to be in this category. What's up, Push, man? Malice, man. Every time I tell you this, hip hop is gon' always be right here. We gon' be in these suits. We gon' be looking good. We gon' be having our folks with us. We gon' be having the culture with us. So, I appreciate y'all. God is the glory. Love y'all."

GNX was up against Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out, GloRilla's GLORIOUS, J.I.D's God Does Like Ugly and Tyler, The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA.

Kendrick won five Grammys during the ceremony and premiere show for Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Luther” with SZA), Best Rap Song (“TV Off” featuring Lefty Gunplay), Best Rap Performance (Clipse's "Chains & Whips" featuring Kendrick Lamar), Best Rap Album (GNX) and Record of the Year (“Luther” with SZA). This is also the second year in a row he won five Grammys. He officially surpasses Jay-Z for the most Grammy wins by a rapper, reaching 27 total.