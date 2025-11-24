Kendrick Lamar’s Comedy Film With South Park Creators Postponed Again

The release of Kendrick Lamar's comedy film with the creators of South Park has been delayed once again.

On Nov. 21, Variety reported that the upcoming film, Whitney Springs, has been removed from Paramount's March 20 release schedule. The delay was confirmed in a joint statement attributed to South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s production banner Park County and K-Dot's company pgLang.

“It’s true – we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie,” the statement reads, according to Variety.

First announced in 2024, the movie was originally set to be released on July 4, 2025. However, last April, the release date was bumped to March of 2026. No new release date has been announced.

Not much is known about the upcoming release, which is rumored to center around a young Black man who interns as a slave reenactor at a history museum. During a 2024 interview with Bloomberg Screentime, South Park's Matt Stone said Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free were very involved in the project.

"We're doing a movie with Kendrick, with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free and their company, and we're working on it and hopefully come out July 4 weekend opposite Jurassic Park, which is pretty funny," Stone said. "[Kendrick Lamar] is very involved," Stone said. "Dave Free is very involved. They are every day working on it."

