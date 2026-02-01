Kendrick Lamar Makes History as the Rapper With the Most Grammy Awards, Passes Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar has made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards by becoming the rap artist with the most golden gramophones.

After earning the Best Rap Album award for GNX at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 1), the Compton, Calif., rapper pocketed his 26th Grammy Award, which pushes him past Jay-Z (25) for the most all-time for a rapper.

The Best Rap Album award is Dot's fourth of the night, including Best Rap Song ("TV Off" featuring Lefty Gunplay), Best Rap Performance (Clipse's "Chains & Whips" featuring Kendrick Lamar), Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Luther" featuring SZA).

Kendrick's big Grammy night follows a big night at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where his hit song "Not Like Us" swept every category it was nominated in, earning Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

"We're going to dedicate this one to the city," Kendrick declared last year. "Compton, Watts, Long Beach, Inglewood, Hollywood. Out to the Valley, Pacoima, I.E., San Bernardino, all that. This is my neck of the woods that has held me down since a young pup. I was in the studio, scrapping to write the best raps and all that in order to do records like these."

Kendrick Lamar won his first Grammy for Best Rap Performance with "i" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in 2015. He would go on to win Best Rap Song for "i" at the ceremony, cementing him as one of hip-hop's premier artists.