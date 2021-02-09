YoungBoy Never Broke Again Is Being Investigated by the Feds – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is reportedly being investigated by the feds following his arrest in Baton Rouge, La. last year on multiple drug charges.

According to a report from The Advocate on Tuesday (Feb. 9), prosecutors say that YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, is being looked at by federal investigators. The investigation stems from a video shoot the Louisiana rapper had at an abandoned lot last September, which ended abruptly after police arrived at the scene on a call of weapons being brandished.

Fifteen individuals and NBA were arrested at the time in late 2020. They were described by law enforcement as members of the Never Broke Again and Bottom Boy Guerillas street gangs. Police reportedly searched the cars that were at the scene and discovered three grams of marijuana, one dose of Hydrocodone inside a clear bag, 14 firearms and digital scales.

NBA YoungBoy was charged with possession of schedule 1 drugs, distribution/manufacturing of schedule 2 drug and distribution/manufacturing of schedule 4 drug. Based on his bond appearance paperwork, the rapper was only charged with possession of schedule 1 drugs. He doesn't appear to have been hit with any of the firearm-related charges.

After YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested and charged, he was released on $75,000 bond.

NBA's attorney, James Manasseh, has since filed a motion, requesting that a 19th Judicial District Court judge release the 21-year-old artist from his bond supervision since he was released over four months ago and no formal charges have been filed against YoungBoy by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.

However, District Attorney Hillar Moore III reportedly said that NBA YoungBoy's case is still being reviewed. Mansseh was not privy to this information as it's against the U.S. Attorney's Office's policy to disclose details regarding an investigation or even the existence of an investigation.

Nonetheless, YoungBoy's attorney is confident in his client's innocence. He said, "There's no crime committed by Kentrell in this. They didn't find him in possession of anything (illegal). They just arrested everybody."

Last December, months after YoungBoy Never Broke Again's arrest, a judge reportedly ordered that the Baton Rouge Police Department return the items that were seized from the Billboard-charting rhymer: $47,000 in cash, a $300,000 cashier's check, two diamond necklaces and a diamond ring.

This isn't the first time NBA found himself engulfed in legal issues. A judge handed him a suspended 10-prison sentence in 2017, and put him on probation for three years after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm for his involvement in a nonfatal drive-by shooting in 2016. At the time, the rhymer was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The judge placed a temporary hold on YoungBoy's case, resulting in him serving 90 days behind bars. Around that time, prosecutors were looking to revoke the rapper's probation, which would have sent him to prison for 10 years.

Regarding the details of the 2019 shooting incident near the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., gunmen allegedly opened fire on YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his crew outside of the hotel. His girlfriend was wounded in the shoulder during the shooting.

Members of NBA's crew, who were legally armed, fired back, killing an innocent bystander. However, Miami-Dade police didn't arrest or charge any of YoungBoy's crew because they deemed their involvement in the shooting self-defense.

A judge decided in December of 2019 that the Top rapper served a sufficient amount of time under court supervision and released him. This ended his probation for the 2016 shooting.

XXL has reached out to a rep for YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his attorney for a comment.