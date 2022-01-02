Here Are 13 of Gunna’s Most Interesting Fashion Choices

Gunna wakes up every morning and puts that shit on.

The Young Stoner Life Records rapper is known for his flossy lyrics and his even more extravagant drip game. He definitely has a style all his own. Known for rocking expensive threads that make him stand out in crowds, there's never a dull moment when witnessing what eye-catching combo the Drip Season rapper and aspiring clothing designer comes up with next.

“I just kind of like, put stuff together. I don’t really try to make it seem like a ‘look,’” Gunna told GQ in 2019. “You just gotta have the confidence to know it is. Everybody not gonna like what I wear, but a majority of people are. Everybody’s not gonna understand what I wear because they don’t shop where I shop.”

Even Rihanna recently recognized Gunna's show-stealing ability. Last Halloween, RiRi mimicked one of the Atlanta rapper's famous looks perfectly in a post that has over 6.5 million likes on Instagram.

Gunna's clothing choices don't always get rave reviews. Wunna recently went viral again for one of his eccentric get-ups. Video recently surfaced of the rhymer's security slamming a man out of his shoes during an altercation in a jewelry store, but all anyone on the internet could talk about was the matching purple and black pinstripe dress shirt and pants Gunna was donning.

"Gunna dressed like 1/4 of a barbershop quartet," one person observed on Twitter.

"Gunna got the Arkham City DLC suit on," another person posted.

With Gunna's Drip Season 4 album slated to arrive on Jan. 7, XXL compiles a gallery of the fashion-forward rapper's most interesting outfit combinations. Follow the drip below.