Young Thug’s YSL Trial Is Getting a Netflix Documentary in 2027

The story of Young Thug and the history-making YSL trial is allegedly set to become a Netflix documentary in 2027.

Judge Paige Whitaker, who presided over the trial, revealed the news in an interview on YouTube personality Class E's What You Need to Know show published on Tuesday (Oct. 13).

"Netflix and Passion Pictures are doing a documentary of the YSL trial," Judge Whitaker said. "I was interviewed for that documentary and it is supposed to air sometime next year."

She went on to explain that because of the exclusivity clause she signed with the filmmakers, she can't actually share many more details of the case until the doc airs.

Social media blog Kurrco shared additional details in a post to X after the interview was published, adding that the doc is set to be 90 minutes and directed by Shianne Brown. The post also provided what appears to be a logline of sorts.

"Major feature documentary covering the extraordinary rise and trial of Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug, and his band of brothers from the streets of Atlanta," the post reads. "Prosecutors set out to prove that he and his music label were actually a criminal street gang. High drama meets farce in this incredible story where a city and even rap itself are on trial."

XXL has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Check out the full interview with Judge Paige Whitaker below. She reveals the news of the documentary around the 17-minute mark.

Watch Judge Paige Whitaker Reveal a Young Thug Trial Documentary is Coming

See More Details on the YSL Documentary

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