Young Thug Warns Atlanta Youth Against Gun Violence, Says ‘It Ain’t Worth It’

Young Thug warns Atlanta youth against gun violence and says, "It ain't worth it."

According to a CBS Atlanta report, published on Monday (Sept. 21), Young Thug spent the previous weekend mentoring young teens at the Next Level Boys Academy in Atlanta. The organization mentors young teens and adult men with a mission to give them a path to success and to steer them away from incarceration.

The Grammy-winning rapper sat down and talked with the young men who have found themselves involved in the criminal justice system. During their discussion, Thugger warned the teens about gun violence and urged them to stay away from prison.

"It's not worth it, bro," Young Thug reportedly told the group. "I sat in the courtroom almost three years. I feel like a lot of y'all need to get in touch with the Bible. Guns kill people."

Thug is referring to his infamous racketeering trial, where he entered a non-negotiated guilty plea in October of 2024 for the charges of participating in a criminal street gang, violation of Georgia's controlled substance act, and multiple gun crimes. The ATL rapper initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2022. Thug was sentenced to 15 years of probation and 100 hours of community service for each year of probation.

Young Thug also sponsored a barbecue cookout for the young men and their families at the academy. He even stepped behind the chow line to serve hot dogs and hamburgers to hungry guests.

See Young Thug give back to the Atlanta community below.

Watch Young Thug Mentor Atlanta Youth at Next Level Boys Academy

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