Lil Baby Drops New WHAM Album

The new Lil Baby album is finally here.

Lil Baby Drops Who Hard as Me Album

On Friday (Jan. 3), the Quality Control rapper released his fourth solo studio album WHAM (Who Hard as Me) on DSPs. The latest album from the Atlanta rapper features 15 songs and guest appearances from Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Rod Wave and others. It also features the first verse from Young Thug since his release from jail on the song "Dum, Dumb and Dumber." One person who is not on the album is former frequent collaborator Gunna, who Baby recently revealed he no longer has a relationship with.

Baby first announced the album back in November, right before dropping the songs "5 AM" and "Insecurities," neither of which appear on the album. The latest LP is Baby's first album since 2022's It's Only Me, but there's more where that came from. In December, Baby revealed he will be putting out another album in February titled Dominique after his given name.

"I still put some of the songs I was gonna use for Dominique on WHAM," he during an interview on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place Podcast. "I know my fanbase really be wanting them certain songs. But I feel like WHAM is more like me on some young n*gga sh*t...Dominique is more like the serious me."

Check out Lil Baby's WHAM album below.

Lil Baby's WHAM Tracklist

1. "Listen Up"

2. "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber" featuring Future and Young Thug

3. "F U 2X"

4. "I Promise"

5. "RedBone" featuring GloRilla

6. "By Myself" featuring Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez

7. "Due 4A Win"

8. "Stiff Gang"

9. "So Sorry"

10. "Stuff" featuring Travis Scott

11. "Say Twin"

12. "Free Promo"

13. "Outfit" featuring 21 Savage

14. "Drugs Talkin "

15. "Streets Colder"

Stream Lil Baby's WHAM Album

