Lil Baby Isn’t Feeling Kendrick Lamar or Gunna Right Now

Lil Baby Opens Up About Kendrick Lamar Name-Drop and Gunna Relationship

Lil Baby is currently on a press run for his upcoming album WHAM, which is scheduled to drop next month. The Atlanta rapper recently sat down for an interview on Charlamagne Tha God's Out of Context podcast, which premiered on Wednesday (Dec. 18) but has since been taken down. During the chat, Baby is asked about the elephant in the room: The current status of his relationship with Gunna.

"We don't got no relationship," Baby responds in the video clip below. A rift has seemingly formed between the former frequent collaborators following Gunna's plea deal in the YSL RICO case in December of 2022. This is the first time Baby has directly addressed the matter.

When asked if Young Thug asked him to be on a song with Gunna what his response would be, Baby says, "I don't see that happening...I don't know what nobody else will do. But as far as me..."

Fans thought Baby dissed Gunna on the 2023 song "350." Baby blames the speculation on the internet.

"It's just the internet, what they gon' create," he adds. "I talked about rats in every song I had since I started rapping. They just create a narrative. I don't even been talking about a n*gga. It's whoever a rat."

Baby doesn't appear to be feeling how Kendrick Lamar is moving either as it concerns Baby's association with Drake. The Quality Control rapper is name-dropped on K-Dot's "Not Like Us" with the line: "Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up."

"I ain't really into that side of hip-hop," Baby says about the mention. He confirmed he and Drake have a great relationship adding, "If you and him was arguing, why the hell you gone say my [name]?"

Lil Baby Is Dropping Two Albums in Next Two Months

In addition to his WHAM album dropping on Jan. 3, 2025, Lil Baby also revealed in an interview on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place podcast that a second album will be coming out in February titled Dominque after his given name.

"I still put some of the songs I was gonna use for Dominique on WHAM," he reveals around the 1:30 timestamp of the interview below. "I know my fanbase really be wanting them certain songs. But I feel like WHAM is more like me on some young n*gga sh*t...Dominique is more like the serious me."

Check out Lil Baby's new interviews below.

Watch Lil Baby Talk to Charlamagne The God About the Possibility of Him Working With Gunna and Kendrick Lamar's Name-Drop

Watch Lil Baby on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place Podcast